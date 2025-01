Person of interest in custody after man stabbed 10 times in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed 10 times in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Oakland Street.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was stabbed 10 times throughout his body by a known suspect.

The victim was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.