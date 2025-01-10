Man suffering head trauma found dead on sidewalk in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found dead on the sidewalk in front of his home in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

The man had head trauma, but the cause of his injuries remains under investigation.

Police responded after a number of 911 calls came in around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found 67-year-old Nicholas Vagnoli face-down on the sidewalk with what police call "severe trauma" to his face and the front of his head.

Police say he could have simply slipped and fell. It's also possible he was assaulted or was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Vagnoli's family said his wallet was on him with money, so they don't believe someone was trying to rob him.

They say he took care of his mother who was blind, and she recently died. The family at one time had a popular music store on the block where Vagnoli gave piano lessons.

"He was a real nice guy. Took care of his family, loved his family. It's a sad way for this to happen to him," said Vagnoli's cousin, Joe.

Police and family members are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

