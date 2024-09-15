Man, woman found dead inside parked RV in Philadelphia; death investigation underway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were found dead inside an RV in Philadelphia's West Kensington neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 2400 block of North Phillip Street at approximately 2 a.m.

Police and emergency crews were called for reports of a foul smell coming from a Coachmen Motor Home that was parked on the sidewalk.

At the scene, authorities went into the RV and said a man and woman were found dead inside the home.

There is no word yet on the victims' identities or their causes of death.

Investigators say they were looking into their deaths as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.