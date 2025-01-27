Man wounded in stabbing near Lincoln Financial Field following the Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was wounded in a stabbing on Sunday night near Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:44 p.m. in the 3600 block of S. 11th Street.

It was a little over an hour after the Eagles beat the Commanders to win the NFC Championship and a trip to the Super Bowl.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was stabbed in the right leg after a verbal dispute with a 34-year-old man.

The victim was taken to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

An arrest was made, police say. The suspect's name has not been released.

