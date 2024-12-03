Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, is bringing her Christmas Time tour to South Philadelphia

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas Time tour to the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas Time tour to the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas Time tour to the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas Time tour to the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Queen of Christmas is coming to South Philadelphia on Tuesday night! Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour will be at the Wells Fargo Center.

It's a celebration of the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album "Merry Christmas," which features the perennial hit, "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The Wells Fargo Center has decked the halls for Carey's arrival.

Action News' Alyana Gomez was at the Wells Fargo Center ahead of the show, where they were showing off the other festivals the arena has planned to ring in the holiday season.

