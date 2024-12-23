Marlton soldier surprises family for holidays after deployment overseas

An unforgettable, heartfelt welcome home for this soldier filled with smiles, tears, hugs, and cheers.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nicole Sproesser surprised her family in Marlton Sunday evening by popping out of a present on a Christmas float led by Evesham Police.

Sproesser just landed on U.S. soil after being deployed to Iraq and Syria for nearly 10 months with the New Jersey Army National Guard in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

"I'm very overwhelmed; touched by all the support," said Sproesser. "I really appreciate everybody. I could have never imagined such a homecoming. To see my babies again, it's amazing."

Sproesser said it's an honor to protect and defend, but also difficult to sacrifice time away from her family, especially her 5 children.

"I'm thankful she's serving, and I'm glad she's home," said Sproesser's daughter.

"I loved it. I was sad when she wasn't here," said her son.

"It's been a year without my daughter," said Robert Fox. "Leaving her 5 kids with her husband who is a Purple Heart recipient, and he deserves another Purple Heart for doing this. It's just great to have her back, especially Christmastime."

Sproesser is grateful to be home from her second tour in Iraq. Her commitment to the country shows after serving for 23 years.

"That's the way she is," said Fox. "After 9/11, her and her brother, who is a Marine for one more year than she is, they wanted to do something for the country."

But Sproesser said the mission would not be possible without the endless support.

"It's really the families that allow us to do what we need to do, and they're the backbone of the entire operation," said Sproesser. "Thank you so much everybody. Merry Christmas."