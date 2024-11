Matines Café brews a taste of Paris in Philadelphia

This small business in Chestnut Hill is a window to France right in Philadelphia.

Matines Café brews a taste of Paris in Philadelphia This small business in Chestnut Hill is a window to France right in Philadelphia.

Matines Café brews a taste of Paris in Philadelphia This small business in Chestnut Hill is a window to France right in Philadelphia.

Matines Café brews a taste of Paris in Philadelphia This small business in Chestnut Hill is a window to France right in Philadelphia.

CHESTNUT HILL, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- This husband and wife duo have taken their experiences growing up in Paris and baked it into the flavors found at Matine's Café.

The Chestnut Hill small business has the aesthetics from their home country that brings a taste of France to Philadelphia.

They also have a selection of souvenirs imported from France available for purchase in their store.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.