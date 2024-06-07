Mayor Parker's first budget gets preliminary approval from Philadelphia City Council

Mayor Cherelle Parker's first budget gets preliminary approval from Philadelphia City Council

Mayor Cherelle Parker's first budget gets preliminary approval from Philadelphia City Council

Mayor Cherelle Parker's first budget gets preliminary approval from Philadelphia City Council

Mayor Cherelle Parker's first budget gets preliminary approval from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is celebrating a major victory as she works to get her first budget passed.

City Council has provided preliminary approval of her $6.3 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year.

The budget does not include any tax increases, while also freezing property tax increases for low-income homeowners.

RELATED: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers 1st budget address

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers 1st budget address

There is $636 million set aside for public safety, including combating open-air drug markets and hiring hundreds of more police officers.

The budget also includes $477 million for a new citywide Cleaning and Greening program.

It also provides millions of dollars in new investments in economic opportunities and education.

You can find more details about Parker's proposed budget at Phila.gov.

Once City Council gives final approval, the new budget will go into effect July 1.