Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers 1st budget address

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered her first budget address on Thursday, in which she focused on public safety and cleaning up the city.

The $6.9 billion spending plan, which is spread over five years, invests $2 billion and does not include new taxes.

Six hundred million dollars will go into public safety, with an emphasis on community policing, reducing crime and recruitment.

"My budget funds 150 new radio patrol cars, 75 new unmarked cars, cellphone & video software and drones," Parker said.

"We're making a $45 million capital investment in a new, modern, 21st-century forensics lab," she continued.

However, the police department is still down hundreds of officers, which continues to be a struggle for the city to fill those positions.

"Law and internal affairs positions, we're adding 15 additional 911 dispatcher and supervisor positions. We're adding additional office clerks, community outreach positions, employee assistance program positions, captains, a position for training and nine victim advocate positions," said Sabrina Maynard, Deputy Finance Director for Policy, Analysis and Grants, during an interview with Action News.

Another $36 million is allocated for clean and green initiatives.

"We're investing roughly $18 million in a new residential cleaning program, dedicated cleaning crews for each council district," Parker said.

"My budget funds a team with equipment, trash trucks, and a team leader for each council district," she continued.

There will be $100 million put toward cleaning up the open drug use in the Kensington section of the city and rehab services, but no clean needle exchanges.

Another thing the budget reveals is that the city is hiring, with the Parker administration still working to fill hundreds of positions.

"Our biggest investment is in public safety," said Maynard.

Parker's administration is also navigating the post-pandemic economy. Her administration says the city lost $1.5 billion in revenue during that timeframe.

Officials say the city still has roughly $450 million left of federal pandemic relief money that needs to be spent by the end of the year.

Another large investment will be street paving.

"Half a billion dollars. I don't get to say that a lot -- billion. Half a billion over the life of our capital program," Maynard said.

They'll also be addressing quality of life issues, such as littering, illegal dumping, abandoned cars, as well as vacant lots and buildings.

"One of the largest components and new programs is launching the citywide residential cleaning program, which would be dedicated cleaning crews in each council district," said Payal Patel, Deputy Budget Director for Policy and Strategy. "Also, we'll be piloting twice-weekly trash collection in areas of the city that deal with the most litter issues."

The school district will also get a $22 million increase in this proposal.

The administration is changing the percentage of property tax that goes to the school district, according to Rob Dubow, the Philadelphia finance director.

Dubow said, right now, 55% of property tax goes to the school district and that it will change it to 56% under the new budget proposal. It'll be worth about $22 million in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget and will grow each year to coincide with growth in the property tax. The administration is also increasing the grant to the district by $2 million a year.

In combination, those two things will mean $129 million for the school district over five years, Dubow said.

There is a plan for more money for SEPTA, too.

Governor Josh Shapiro is proposing an increase in state funding for SEPTA. It comes with a match from the city over five years.

"We've built that match into our five-year plan," Dubow said. "That's about $117 million over the plan."

The mayor will be dealing with a largely brand-new city council to pass her spending plan, which will have until July 1 to reach a final agreement on the budget.

"We'll also make sure all of our priorities in city council align with what the mayor's vision is as we go through this process the next couple of months," said Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

The first of several budget hearings is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Philadelphia City Council Chambers.