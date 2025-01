Medics injured after ambulance involved in North Philadelphia crash

Two medics were injured after their ambulance was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia on Monday.

Two medics were injured after their ambulance was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia on Monday.

Two medics were injured after their ambulance was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia on Monday.

Two medics were injured after their ambulance was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two medics were injured after their ambulance was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia on Monday.

Police say a car hit the ambulance just after 10:30 a.m. at North 9th Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

Both medics were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

We're also awaiting word on the condition of the driver in the striking vehicle.