Meet Stanley, the Flyers Alumni's newest member

The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the orange and blacks' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the orange and blacks' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the orange and blacks' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the orange and blacks' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the orange and blacks' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the orange and blacks' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

To help kick things off, the Flyers, along with America's VetDogs and Team Foster, stopped by the 6abc studios to introduce the newest member of the Flyers Alumni family. There was a naming contest held, where the fans voted for this sweet pup's first name: Stanley!

Stanley is an 11-week-old yellow Labrador retriever puppy. He is being trained as a future service dog for a Veteran or First responder in need.

The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the orange and blacks' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

You'll be seeing a lot more of Stanley, as he goes on his community tour, interacting with alumni players, fans and Flyers staff.

The Flyers Alumni are inviting fans to join them at Great American Pub in Conshohocken to meet Stanley, mingle with Flyers Alumni and register for the upcoming Flyers Alumni Walk Run Ride, scheduled for June 22.