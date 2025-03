Mega Millions tickets will soon cost you $5 to play

Pressing your luck with the Mega Millions will soon cost you more than double.

Tickets will jump to $5 starting in April.

Right now, it only costs $2 to play.

This is the second time that Mega Millions has raised the price of a ticket. The first increase was back in 2017.

The lottery says it is overhauling the game and improving jackpot odds. It says to expect more billion-dollar wins in the future.