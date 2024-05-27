Memorial Day: Ruck March held along Boathouse Row in remembrance of the fallen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were Memorial Day events and ceremonies all over the Philadelphia area on Monday, including a very special march along Boathouse Row.

"Today is just a message of remembrance, to celebrate those that we've lost, so that we can do things like this," said veteran Anthony Christy.

On Monday, veterans, their families and locals marched along Boathouse Row to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"We have the white flag today so that everyone here that's walking in memory of someone can write that name on the flag and we'll carry that with us," said Christy.

The Ruck March was put on by Power Home Remodeling's Philadelphia office. Veterans in the crowd spoke about what the day means to them.

"I think it's most important that we just show respect to the people that can't be here today," said Kaylee Hawkins, an Army veteran.

There was a message shared before the march on why it's important to keep those who died for their country on our minds daily.

"Memorial Day for some of us is not just a one-day holiday. Memorial Day is every day. You may see veterans that carry bracelets, memorial bracelets, so we can honor those people who aren't here," said Marine Corps veteran Evan Good.

Good shared a personal story about how he had to tell a family about a fallen veteran in Afghanistan. He wears a bracelet in the man's remembrance.

"He lost his life. He left behind two sons, a pregnant wife, loving parents. To this day I still have this bond with his parents. One of the things that his mom always said to me was, 'Jimmy always said to me if something happens I never want to be forgotten.' So that's my challenge to you, find somebody that maybe you've never known. Learn about them," said Good.

A big focus on the day was to explain Memorial Day to the community and how every day is a day of remembrance.