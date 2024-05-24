Memorial Day weekend: Beaches unlocked in Ocean City; AccuWeather forecast looking good

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Memorial Day weekend fun is in full swing.

At the Music Pier in Ocean City, officials held a ceremony to officially unlock the ocean. Then people marched into the chilly ocean in all sorts of creative outfits to mark the beginning of summer, many of them from local businesses.

"I love it. This is just a great event to welcome back our seasonal visitors," said Pat Logue of Berkshire Hathaway.

WATCH: Ocean City officially unlocks ocean for Memorial Day weekend

Up on the boardwalk, workers are preparing for a busy weekend.

"It's really busy, you're going back and forth getting orders and stuff," said Estephanie De La Cruz of Frenchy's Fries.

Visitors say they've been waiting for this.

"I feel so excited. This is my favorite time of the year," said Helen Patricia Sloan, of Sicklerville, NJ.

Holiday travel rush

AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000.

In our area, AAA estimates about 465,000 people will travel by car to a weekend destination. That's up 4% from last year.

The lucky ones have already made their way to the shore to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season.

Gas prices are on par with what they were last year, with no surprises at the pump.

And you shouldn't be surprised when you encounter brake lights either.

Experts say 38,000 people are expected to fly this holiday weekend, which is also up 4% from 2023.

The best time to travel, according to AAA, is after 8 p.m. Friday.

If you are leaving Saturday, head out before 1 p.m. or after 6 p.m.

And on Monday, hit the road after 7 p.m. if you can.

Weekend forecast

Our holiday weekend is looking pretty good with mostly dry conditions until we get to Monday.

SATURDAY: Some early fog then turning partly sunny. Most of the day is dry with an isolated storm later in the evening mainly north and west, high 86.

SUNDAY: It's more humid with partly to mostly sunny skies and a spotty shower possible, especially north and west of the city, high 85.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): It's the most active day of the holiday weekend with the chance for a few downpours and thunderstorms. A few gusty thunderstorms can't be ruled out, high 78.

Staying in the city? Check out these weekend events

If you aren't headed to the shore the weekend, there are still plenty of things to do.

