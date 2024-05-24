Spruce Street Harbor Park kicks off the summer season with new food and fun on the waterfront

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spruce Street Harbor Park is kicking things off for the summer with a packed Memorial Day weekend of fun on the Delaware River Waterfront.

The park was drenched in sunshine Friday morning, with those gorgeous waterfront views that you can enjoy from one of their many lazy hammocks.

New this year is Little Fish, a restaurant that offers fine seafood dining in Queen Village, but now they're bringing a casual menu to the harbor like a fried fish Banh Mi sandwich and raw oysters.

And Somerset Splits is an ice cream shop from Port Richmond making fancy sundaes topped off with marshmallow fluff literally on fire.

The biggest addition this year is the free summer concert series, which feature several live musical acts and performers. We caught up with Cosmic Rhythms about the day parties they're throwing every other Saturday.

"What we play and what the vibe of BWC Sounds is a lot of soulful house, deep house, disco, afro Latin and dance focused," said Joshua Lang.

"It's really a celebration of the soul of Philadelphia and the current creative culture here and also carrying the torch of the past," said Brady Ettinger, also known as DJ Sylo.

You can catch Cosmic Rhythms at Spruce Street Harbor park every other Saturday evening starting June 15th.

The park is also hosting Family Fun Day every Sunday, with crafts and outdoor movies for kids of all ages to enjoy.

For more information on all the new and exciting things happening at Spruce Street Harbor Park this summer, visit DelawareRiverWaterfront.com.