Beaches are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jersey Shore ready for beach season | What to know before you go

Before you head to the Jersey Shore this season, there are a few things you should know.

A lot of that traffic is heading down the shore and the boardwalks in Ocean City and Wildwood will be crowded as officials hold ocean ceremonies to kick off Memorial Day Weekend.

Businesses are gearing up for the busy season ahead, with workers in Wildwood filling pavement holes, installing lights and setting up lifeguard stations on the beach.

Daily beach passes in Cape May, Brigantine, and Sea Isle City cost $10.

North Wildwood enacted a new ban on beach tents and cabanas because of beach erosion and lack of space.

More than 20 shore towns are now enforcing curfews for people under 18 years old out without a parent.

