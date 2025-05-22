Memorial Day Weekend travel underway at Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Long lines met travelers at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday morning as the Memorial Day weekend travel period got underway.

The holiday weekend marks the unofficial start to summer.

PHL says more than 565,0000 people will travel through this airport between Thursday and next Tuesday, with the peak getaway days being Thursday and Friday.

According to AAA, 525,000 Philadelphia area residents will travel over the long weekend, which is a 3% boost in Memorial Day travel from last year.

More than 38,000 of them are expected to travel by air, up slightly more than 1% from last year.

The boost comes despite concerns raised by some travelers about safety in the sky, given several recent high profile plane crashes.

There are also ongoing issues at Newark airport including delays, radar problems, and construction, as officials scrambling to train more air traffic controllers.

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a big driving holiday, and more than 90% of Philadelphia area residents will travel by car, with gas prices 50-cents lower per gallon than this time last year.

Gas prices have been dropping alongside U.S. oil prices, which have fallen around 20% since mid-January.

Real ID requirements are now in effect after going into effect earlier this month. Every air traveler 18 and older needs a Real ID or another accepted form of ID to travel within the U.S.

However, the TSA still seems to have a grace period in effect, so if you don't have the accepted requirements, you may still be able to get through with additional screening.