Police establish crime scene around home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 4:41PM
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A crime scene has been set up around a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

However, police are not yet commenting on the nature of the investigation.

Pictured: A crime scene at a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Dec. 10, 2024.
The Action Cam was at the scene on the 100 block of Sharrowvale Road on Tuesday morning.

A vehicle from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office was parked in front of the home.

Pictured: A crime scene at a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Dec. 10, 2024.
A number of police officers were seen outside, including one who was looking into trash cans on the property.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

