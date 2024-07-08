Man identifed after being killed in hit-and-run in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A man was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking on the side of the road in Newark, Delaware, on Friday.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Michael Daloise of Newark, Delaware.

Daloise was walking on the right shoulder of Salem Church Road northbound, just north of Michaels Lane, around 4:14 p.m. on Friday when he was hit by an unknown white vehicle that was also traveling northbound.

Police said, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder and struck Daloise before leaving the scene.

Daloise was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The striking vehicle is an unknown make and model but will possibly have damage to the front right side, police said.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling 302-365-8483.