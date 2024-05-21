Man pleads no contest to raping 15-year-old in Bucks County parking lot

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man could spend years in prison after pleading no contest to raping a 15-year-old girl last year.

It happened in the parking lot of a grocery store in Quakertown back in October 2023.

Miguel Sanchez from Sellersville was in court Monday to face numerous counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, and involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse.

The victim told police she and a friend met Sanchez on one prior occasion and they exchanged contact information through Snapchat.

During conversations on Snapchat, officials said Sanchez would ask the victim for videos of her nude and/or performing sex acts in exchange for money.

In entering the plea, the DA's office says Sanchez acknowledged the evidence against him was sufficient enough to convict him at trial.

Sentencing was deferred to August while Sanchez undergoes a sex offender registration assessment.

