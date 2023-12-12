Man charged with raping 15-year-old girl in Bucks County; officials fear there could be more victims

Anyone who may be a victim should call 215-536-5002.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man is charged with multiple sex crimes after authorities say he raped a 15-year-old girl in Quakertown, Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, of Sellersville, is charged with numerous counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related crimes.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the victim said Sanchez raped her inside his vehicle on October 23 in the parking lot of a Giant on Broad Street.

Quakertown police were able to review surveillance video and were able to determine it was his vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim told police she met Sanchez on one prior occasion, and they exchanged contact information through Snapchat.

During conversations on Snapchat, officials said Sanchez would ask the victim for videos of her nude and/or performing sex acts in exchange for money.

Officials said Sanchez also communicated with one of the victim's friends, a 16-year-old girl, through Snapchat, and he also asked her for sex videos in exchange for money.

Officials now believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may be a victim or has information about Sanchez's actions is asked to call police at 215-536-5002.

Sanchez was arraigned Nov. 3 and was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. A judge said he is a flight risk and faces similar charges in Montgomery County.

At the time of the offense in Quakertown, officials said Sanchez was out on bail in Montgomery County for charges that include an indecent assault.

He is now awaiting his formal arraignment on Friday.