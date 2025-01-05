Over 60 million under heavy snow, ice alerts as winter storm hits several states

As a deep winter chill begins to take over the northern half of the country, a new major winter storm will move across the U.S. this weekend into early next week.

Around 60 million Americans from the Dakotas to Delaware were under winter weather alerts as of Sunday morning with many expecting the storm to be sustained into Monday, spreading from Kansas to the East Coast.

This number includes the ongoing lake effect snow event in upstate New York where three feet or more of snow has already fallen and continues for places near and north of Utica, New York.

The storm follows Interstate 70 to St. Louis, where heavy snow and ice may strike from through Sunday.

A number of cities from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic could be facing hazardous travel on Sunday as the ice and snow moves east.

Roads in Nebraska and Kansas became icy throughout Saturday and snow was forecast to fall on top of that.

The Kansas City International Airport temporarily closed it's airfield Saturday afternoon due to ice accumulation.

"Work will continue overnight to keep the airfield clear," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement on X.

Power outages can be expected where ice and snow are greatest.

In addition, damaging winds and tornadoes along with some hail, is possible in Louisiana, Mississippi and southern Arkansas.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency late Friday ahead of the storm's expected arrival.

"Given the current projected size of the storm, ifyour post-holiday travel plans have you leaving Sunday, I encourage you to adjust those plans to leave on Saturday," Youngkin said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also declared a state of emergency Saturday and began to open warming centers throughout the state. The governor said there was concern over power loss because of the ice and snow accumulation on trees.

"If we lose power, beginning on Tuesday, especially for some of our most vulnerable Kentuckians, it's going to get cold enough to where you may well need one of these warming centers," he said.

"If you find yourself needing to be on the roadways, please heed any warnings and make sure you are keeping yourselves and others safe," the governor added. "Our pre-treating preparations are underway and substantial state and local resources will continue to actively monitor the forecast and respond through the weekend."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a state of preparedness Saturday evening in preparation for the storm.

"Maryland, avoid travel if possible, follow local forecasts, and stay prepared for winter storm hazards," he said in a statement.

By Sunday night, snow could move into Washington, D.C., causing a dangerous Monday morning commute across much of the mid-Atlantic with several inches of snow possible.

Baltimore and Philadelphia have the potential to see five inches or more of snow.

A portion of the polar vortex will likely trigger temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below normal for the eastern half of the U.S. by the middle of next week.

After the storm moves offshore, bitter cold air will move in behind it, bringing sub-zero wind chills through next week.

The wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- could plunge below zero from the Midwest to the Northeast, and sub-freezing temperatures are forecast as far south as Florida.