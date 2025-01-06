New Jersey is under a state of emergency as the winter storm moves in

1st winter storm of 2025: What you need to be prepared if you have to drive in the snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are under an AccuWeather Alert on Monday morning, as the region braces for a winter blast of heavy snow.

New Jersey has issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm, where higher totals of snow are expected.

Several schools across the Delaware Valley will also be closed due to the storm.

SEE SCHOOL CLOSURE LIST HERE

Crews are ready to go to help protect the roads and AAA says you should get ready, too.

"Snow is tough and it doesn't take much to impact the road conditions," said AAA Spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

For some, it's been a while since you've driven in the snow, so if you're not comfortable, the best thing to do would be to stay off the roads.

For those of us who have to drive in the winter weather, AAA recommends having an emergency kit.

It may sound like a little bit of overkill if we're only getting a couple of inches of snow, but being prepared is really meant to last you throughout the winter season.

What you should have:



Extra washer fluid

A collapsible snow shovel

Jumper cables

A snow brush

Water and snack

Extra clothes

Rock salt or kitty litter. You can throw either under your tires to build up a little traction if you get stuck.

The goal, though, is not to get stuck. You can reduce your chances of getting stuck or having an accident by reducing your speed.

"You definitely want to drop your speed out there on the roadways. Increase your following distance," Tidwell suggests. "If you need to make any type of moves - like changing lanes -- you need to know what's around your front, back and on either side so that you can safely make that move. You don't want to accelerate too quickly and you definitely don't want to break too quickly."

Also before you head out, make sure you have a full tank of gas. That not only helps if you get stuck, but the "weight" can also help your car a bit in slick conditions.

Of course, if you can stay home -- that's a good idea. A lot of places are closed on Monday due to the storm, including offices of the City of Philadelphia.

The streets division, however, is still working hard to try to keep the roads clear.

In Atlantic City, emergency plans are already in place.

The police, fire department, and emergency management team are at the ready.

All city buildings for non-essential workers will be closed.

There is also free parking for residents at the Wave parking garage through noon on Tuesday.

The streets have also been brined ahead of the storm. The public works department was in place by 1 a.m. on Monday and said they would plow every street, but ask people to be patient. Private contractors were brought in to assist as needed.

"I assure the residents of Atlantic City to please know and understand that our professional staff will be working around the clock to make the streets safe and secure," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Jr.

"Please avoid travel during heavy snowfall unless absolutely necessary. Roads can quickly become treacherous, and staying off the roads allows our public works crews to clear snow and ice more effectively," said Chief James A. Sarkos, with the Atlantic City Police Department.

Snow started to fall in Atlantic City around 5 a.m. on Monday.

