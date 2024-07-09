Taylor Casey update: Bahamas police found missing American's phone under 50+ feet of water

The 41-year-old last seen June 19 on Paradise Island

Bahamas police said they found the phone of Taylor Casey, a missing Chicago woman, under 50+ feet of water after her yoga retreat disappearance.

Bahamas police said they found the phone of Taylor Casey, a missing Chicago woman, under 50+ feet of water after her yoga retreat disappearance.

Bahamas police said they found the phone of Taylor Casey, a missing Chicago woman, under 50+ feet of water after her yoga retreat disappearance.

Bahamas police said they found the phone of Taylor Casey, a missing Chicago woman, under 50+ feet of water after her yoga retreat disappearance.

CHICAGO -- Police in the Bahamas gave an update Monday on a missing Chicago woman, who was last seen at a yoga retreat in the Bahamas.

Bahamas police previously said they had found the cellphone of 41-year-old Taylor Casey.

RELATED: New photos released in search for missing Chicago woman Taylor Casey

On Monday, they revealed they had found it under 50-plus feet of water, and both Bahamian and U.S. authorities have been unsuccessful in getting information from it.

Casey was last seen June 19 on Paradise Island.

Police also said Monday that dogs picked up on a scent from the yoga tent during their search, but it ultimately did not lead to anything.

Casey's mother traveled to the retreat after her daughter's disappearance, but said her visit was "deeply unsettling."

ALSO SEE: Family of American woman missing from Bahamas yoga retreat speaks out

"I just felt like they didn't care. They didn't care at all," Colette Seymore said.

The family is calling on the FBI to step in, saying, without their support, they may never know what happened to her.