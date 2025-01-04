Tracking Monday snowstorm for the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After some early showers Friday evening, the weekend is calm before Monday's snowstorm.

The first round of snow came as commuters and travelers who extended their holiday vacations were heading home.

With a winter weather advisory issued for areas along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on south until 10 p.m., PennDOT is making sure roads are safe.

"We will use all of our department forces -- about 170 trucks or so for the Friday afternoon storm. And then for Monday, I expect to call in all of our contractor trucks, which puts us up over 420 or trucks in the five-county region," said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

Officials are urging residents to plan ahead, stay off the roads if conditions worsen, and look out for parking restrictions in snow emergency routes.

"The longer it takes for them to run their routes, depending on traffic and the intensity of the storm, we could see some serious accumulations on Monday," Rudolph said.

Latest forecast

Snow arrives between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m

Light, but steady snow falls during the daylight hours

There doesn't look to be any one period of really heavy snow so that is good news for keeping up on the roads

Temperatures will be below freezing so snow will stick and make untreated surfaces slippery

Snow ending 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a very tight snowfall gradient across our area from less than 1" in the Poconos to over 6" in parts of Delaware and South Jersey.

Expect some adjustments as we go through the weekend and the storm continues to move across the U.S. and get better analyzed.

Read more at 6abc.com/weather.

At Do It Best Hardware Store in Radnor, customers are buying snow shovels, ice scrapers and ice melt.

"I have birdseed for my finch feeder and scrapers for the storm to get the snow off," said Bud Gerhab from Berwyn.

Lou Muth has owned the business for 25 years and is used to preparing for winter weather.

"The demand is obviously for snow, shovels, ice melt-and heat. Electric heaters, propane, anything to do with weather. The plumbing department is way up with pipes freezing, all that stuff," said Muth.