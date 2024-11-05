Montgomery County native studying in Germany takes last-minute flight to vote in Pennsylvania

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lexi Harder, from Gladwyne, Montgomery County, went to extraordinary lengths to cast her vote in the hotly contested swing state of Pennsylvania.

"The outside envelope had been opened and re-sealed by customs," said Lexi. "This was still sealed when I got it back."

The 30-year-old had requested an absentee ballot as she's currently living in Berlin, Germany, to get her master's degree.

"I sent it in express because I wanted it to get here as soon as possible just to make sure it didn't get stuck in the mail anywhere," she explained.

Her ballot did reach Pennsylvania and even cleared customs in Philadelphia, but for some unknown reason, it was returned to Germany.

The ballot landed back in Lexi's mail in Berlin on Saturday, just days before Election Day.

"I felt devastated and then I sprung into action," she told Action News.

Lexi jumped on a plane within 20 hours of her ballot being returned. After traveling for 15 hours, flying over 4,000 miles, and spending $875, Lexi got home to cast her vote in person.

"It's definitely priceless. I would have paid triple that to come back," she said.

"I'm just very proud of her for making the effort, actually canvassing with me yesterday," said Lexi's mom Debra Lew Harder.

Debra says the obstacle became an opportunity to see her daughter's passion for country and democracy.

"The fact that my parents and my husband's parents sacrificed a lot to come here and to have this right to vote and to pass it on to future generations, it's just so important," said Debra.

The Action Cam was there after Lexi finally made her voice heard.

"I surrendered my old ballot that got returned to me in the mail and I cast a normal ballot. I voted!" Lexi exclaimed.

Lexi is studying environmental science, so the climate is top of mind for her this election.

She said she hoped the actions she took would motivate others to get out and vote.