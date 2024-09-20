Man killed after more than 30 shots fired during drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia

Officers tell Action News that nearby surveillance video shows a white SUV pull up and at least 30 shots were fired.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 48-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia.

Authorities were called to 52nd and Webster streets in West Philadelphia just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they discovered the man, who later died at the hospital.

A woman the victim was talking to at the time was not hurt.

Police are hoping to talk to her.

A business near the scene was struck five times by bullets, but fortunately, no one inside was hurt.