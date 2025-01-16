Police to release more details after woman found murdered in Bensalem hotel room; suspect in custody

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are planning to release more information about a woman's murder at a hotel in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Authorities were called to the Sleep Inn on Street Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A search of hotels in the area led officers to the victim in a room there.

Chopper 6 was over the hotel on Wednesday morning where a vehicle from the Bensalem Police Crime Scene Unit was parked outside.

Police in Trenton, New Jersey, took a suspect into custody after they investigated reports of shots fired at Parkside Avenue and Oak Lane.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the victim or the suspect.

Authorities in Bensalem will reveal how both incidents are connected at 10 a.m.

