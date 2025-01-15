Body of female homicide victim found in Bensalem hotel room; suspect arrested

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after the body of a female homicide victim was discovered in a Bensalem, Bucks County hotel room.

The investigation began after state police received word that a homicide may have occurred at a hotel in Bensalem early Wednesday morning.

Police began a search of hotels in the area of Route 1. They eventually discovered the victim's body inside a room at the Sleep Inn.

Chopper 6 was over the hotel on Wednesday morning where a vehicle from the Bensalem Police Crime Scene Unit was parked outside.

The suspect is in police custody in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the victim or the suspect.

The circumstances of the killing are not yet known, but police say more details will be released Thursday.