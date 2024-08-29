Mother and son dead, another person injured after fire in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

A fire in Ardmore, Pennsylvania left a mother and son dead and another woman injured.

A fire in Ardmore, Pennsylvania left a mother and son dead and another woman injured.

A fire in Ardmore, Pennsylvania left a mother and son dead and another woman injured.

A fire in Ardmore, Pennsylvania left a mother and son dead and another woman injured.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire in Ardmore, Pennsylvania left a mother and son dead and another woman injured.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Greenfield Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy flames coming from the second floor of the home. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Lower Merion Twp. fire officials say a woman in her 90s and her son, who is in his 60s, died in the blaze.

A 29-year-old woman who was staying at the house is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but officials say it is not believed to be suspicious.

The names of the victims have not been released.

