Motorcyclist killed in North Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in North Philadelphia.
The crash happened at the intersection of North Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say the motorcycle collided with a vehicle, which sent the bike airborne.
It landed on a sidewalk behind parked cars.
The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, where they died a short time later.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
Police have not released any information about the identity of the motorcyclist.