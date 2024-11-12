PA Turnpike traffic: Multiple semis involved in crash on I-276 in Bensalem Twp., Bucks County

Multiple tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on I-276 in Bensalem, Bucks County on Tuesday.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Multiple tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 276 westbound in Bucks County Tuesday morning.

It happened near Lincoln Highway in Bensalem Township.

Chopper 6 was overhead the scene on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, where a tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into the back of a box truck.

Chopper 6 was over a crash involving multiple trucks on Interstate 276 in Bensalem on Nov. 12, 2024.

A semi also crashed into the median.

Another tractor-trailer can also be seen jackknifed on the interstate, blocking the roadway.

It does not appear any traffic is able to get by in the westbound lanes.

Drivers are being detoured onto I-95 SB down to Woodhaven. From there, head toward the Boulvard and the Bensalem Interchange, where drivers should be able to get back on the turnpike.

There has been no word on any injuries or how long the road is expected to be closed.

