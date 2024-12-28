Mummers clubs rehearse ahead of New Years Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mummers groups across greater Philadelphia are putting their final touches on their performances ahead of New Years Day, which will be the 124 annual Mummers Parade.

The Greater Kensington String Band practiced at Franklintowne Charter Elementary School in Bridesburg Saturday. Club leaders say New Years is the biggest day of the year.

"We started planning this thing back in February, we started rehearsing back in June with music," said John Barron, the drillmaster.

The parade will feature thousands of participants strutting down Broad Street.

"There are two parts; the competition part and the fun part. It's the best part of New Year's Day that there are two separate entities, to do the TV and the competition and then have a lot of fun with your friends and family)

Greater Kensington is one of 14 string bands that will be competing. Shawn Blubaugh believes this is the best performance his group has ever put together.

"You can expect much improvement in music. This is the best this band has ever sounded. It's amazing," he said.

The parade also features performers from four other divisions, who will all be dressed to the nines to celebrate the new year in this very Philadelphia tradition.

"It's stressful but it's really cool to see the fruits of your labor come together and put on the best show possible," said Blubaugh.

A lot is on the line too, specifically, bragging rights as the best mummers club in Philadelphia.

"It's a hobby at the end of the day, but it takes a lot of time and a lot of commitment, so you really have to love what you're doing to pull this off," said Blubaugh.