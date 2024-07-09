Residents in Philadelphia suburbs asked to check properties for missing woman

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are asking residents of several communities in Philadelphia's suburbs to check their properties for a missing woman.

Nadine Beech, 84, went missing from Waverly Heights in the Gladwyne section of Lower Merion Township around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Pictured: Nadine Beech

She was wearing white clothes and was wearing a blue denim hat.

On Tuesday morning, police asked residents of Lower Merion, Narberth, Haverford Township, Radnor Township, West Conshohocken, and Conshohocken to check for her in porches, standalone garages, sheds and other structures.

Police say residents in the area may see or hear police activity throughout the area as the search continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or dial 911.