Narberth Ambulance sees 500% increase in heat-related calls as extreme temps hit region

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Calls for heat-related illnesses are up about 500% for Narberth Ambulance as a heat wave grips the Philadelphia region.

Paramedics said they have been called to help people in all different age ranges, not just the very young and very old.

"It's been everyone, we've had people in their 30s out working out who get really hot. They get overwhelmed and they just go down," said Andrew Schiffleri, a battalion chief at Narberth Ambulance.

He expects the call volume to continue as the heat wave drags on for the next several days.

Some signs of heat exhaustion to look out for include lethargy, someone not acting like themselves, perfuse sweating, or if their temperature spikes to 103 degrees.

"That's someone who 100% needs a paramedic, needs life support on scene quickly to reverse that," said Schifleri.

If you are waiting for first responders to arrive, you can help someone in an emergency by giving them liquids, getting them into air conditioning and even looking for ice packs.

"If you have ice packs, things like that available, pack them in their groin area, behind their neck and under their armpits," said Donna Zajac, a captain at Narberth Ambulance. "That will help rapidly cool their bodies."