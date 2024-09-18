Rendell Center launches essay contest for classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in South Philadelphia helped launch a special essay contest on Tuesday in honor of National Constitution Day, and your classroom can participate.

Fourth and fifth graders at Edwin M. Stanton School are participating in the citizenship challenge.

The Rendell Center kicked off the six-week essay competition asking students to weigh in on whether they agree with the Electoral College system.

Former Action News anchor Jim Gardner held a discussion with the students about that topic.

The challenge is now open for fourth and fifth grade classrooms across our area.

To learn how you can participate, visit: rendellcenter.org/citizenship-challenge-2024