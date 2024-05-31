New book captures the beauty of the 'Private Gardens of Philadelphia'

Two green thumbs, gripping a camera and a pen, have pieced together a beautiful book telling the stories of 'Private Gardens in Philadelphia'.

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rob Cardillo & Nicole Juday first met through their work with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Over the past 2 years, they have put together a book on the 'Private Gardens of Philadelphia', featuring hidden gems like the Thomas family garden.

Frank and Reggie Thomas have been together for 55 years and have been growing this sanctuary in their backyard for nearly four decades.

'Private Gardens of Philadelphia' was published in March 2024 and is now available to purchase. To learn more, visit their website.

