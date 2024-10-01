New Castle County police spend time with adoptable dogs in honor of fallen officer

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A day of service was held on Tuesday in honor of a New Castle County police officer who was killed in the line of duty roughly 13 years ago.

Members of the police department spent some time with dogs that are available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The officers took the dogs for walks and introduced them to people looking to adopt a pet.

It was all done in honor of Lieutenant Joseph Szczerba. He was killed in the line of duty in 2011.

On September 16, 2011, the 44-year-old was fatally stabbed while trying to arrest a suspect.

Just last month, a memorial dedicated to Szczerba was vandalized with red spray paint over Labor Day Weekend.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in that case.

Anyone with information should contact New Castle County police.