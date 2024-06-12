New Castle County residents warned of fake Amazon delivery driver stealing packages

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County are alerting residents of a suspect impersonating an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages.

It's a trend that authorities both locally and nationwide say they are tracking.

"I felt violated, you know, flabbergasted. How do you just come up to someone's porch and take away their belongings?" questioned Florence Kamau of Middletown, Delaware.

Kamau says her package containing two new iPhones was delivered by FedEx only 40 minutes before it was stolen.

She watched the thief live on her Ring doorbell security camera.

"I was actually live on the camera watching, but there's nothing I could have done when he picked it up. Then he just walked away," said Kamau. "To me, I feel like it was a setup. He came straight to my house, knew exactly where to go, picked it up, and walked away."

Authorities say this is not an isolated case.

Police in New Castle County are also investigating a case of a phony Amazon worker.

Just three weeks ago,Action News showed you a thief dressed as an Amazon driver stealing packages in Haverford Township.

Another similar case is currently under investigation in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Porch pirates posing as Amazon drivers wanted for thefts in Bucks, Delaware counties

In each case, iPhones were stolen.

Right now, police do not believe these cases are connected, but they're still investigating how the thieves knew phones were being delivered.

"I'd heard of incidents like this in the area, I didn't know there was one necessarily in Mill Branch. I'm scared now," said Sophia Ogden of Middletown, Delaware.

New Castle County police say the next time you order a package, require a signature, get the package delivered to a neighbor or friend's home if you are away, or use the "pick-up at store" option for merchandise at a local UPS or FedEx location.

The New Castle County Division of Police is encouraging residents to call and report any suspicious activity to 911 or the non-emergency number, 302-573-2800.