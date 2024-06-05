New construction to bring more residential and retail space to City Avenue

New construction to being more residential and retail space to City Avenue

New construction to being more residential and retail space to City Avenue

New construction to being more residential and retail space to City Avenue

New construction to being more residential and retail space to City Avenue

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was another major step toward bringing new life to City Avenue.

Developers officially kicked off a huge project on Wednesday to transform an old department store in Bala Cynwyd.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in front of the demolition site of the old Lord & Taylor building.

Demolition is expected to be done by the end of June.

This is the second residential phase in Bala Cynwyd on City Avenue.

The new construction plans include 217 residential units above 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Amenities will include a rooftop patio, an interior courtyard with grills for cooking out, a pool and a path connecting to City Avenue and the nearby Cynwyd Heritage Trail.

It will also include a half acre of open public space.

"Today we break ground on a project that signifies the vision to create a more vibrant City Ave. District. Our mixed use of development is more than just a building, and represents Federal Realty's commitment to creating a vibrant, sustainable place where people can live, work and play," Mark Brennan, Vice President of Regional Development at Federal Realty.

"Federal Realty investment in this project, along with other recent developments, total is nearly $170 million. This significant investment reflects their commitment to revitalizing and enriching this area," said Louis Rossman, LMT ward commissioner

"It's about building a future - a future where City Avenue is a premier destination, attracting highly sought-after retail dining and entertainment offerings. Development will be a catalyst for economic growth for businesses, jobs and enhancing the quality of life for visitors and the workforce," Bryan Fenstermaker, City Ave BID President.

The first phase is the Delwyn apartment building just up City Avenue. Officials say that building is 97% occupied.

The estimated completion of the building at the Lord & Taylor site is expected sometime in the spring or summer of 2026.