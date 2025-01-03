New details released after Del. woman crashes into NJ hospital

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Delaware woman is facing charges after authorities say she crashed her vehicle into the doors of a South Jersey hospital.

It happened just before midnight on New Year's Eve at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton on Irving Avenue.

The suspect, 38-year-old April Love, of New Castle, Delaware, is being charged with assault by a motor vehicle, endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Love reportedly told police she was upset at a relative's home earlier in the day in Seabrook, and that she wanted to be emitted to crisis.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action News, Love said no one would help her so she called police. Once officers arrived in Seabrook, Love allegedly denied a trip to the hospital and said she wanted to drive herself with an escort.

Police left and that's when authorities say Love got her keys and struck two vehicles in Seabrook before driving to Bridgeton to find help.

The criminal complaint states that Love saw Inspira Health Center Bridgeton and thought no one would help her so she decided to run through the hospital's sliding doors in an attempt to knock herself out with the airbags.

During the crash, police say Love, who was not injured, nearly struck a hospital security guard as she drove 60 feet into the hospital.

A portion of the incident was captured on video and posted to social media.

The crash caused roughly $135,000 worth of damage.

She remains behind bars at the Cumberland County Jail.

"The Emergency Department was on ambulance divert until approximately 3:30 a.m. while the damaged entrance was secured and an alternate ambulance entrance was set up," the hospital said in a statement to Action News. "The Emergency Department walk-in entrance remained opened for patients throughout the incident. Patient care at the health center was not impacted."