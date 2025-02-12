24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Alleged road rage suspect accused of pulling gun on postal worker in South Jersey

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:13PM
UPPER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are searching for a man accused of pulling a gun on a postal worker during an alleged road rage incident in Cape May County.

It happened around 12:37 p.m. last Thursday on Rt. 50 in Upper Township.

PICTURED: Police are searching for this suspect in connection with a road rage incident in Upper Township, NJ.
Police say the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation outside their vehicles. At one point, the suspect pulled out a gun before fleeing in a black Cadillac SUV, according to investigators.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is believed to be a man in his 40s or 50s, with dirty blonde hair and a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-861-5698.

