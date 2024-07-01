New Jersey Transit raising fares for first time in nearly a decade

New Jersey Transit raising fares for first time in nearly a decade

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It will be a costly start of the month for some New Jersey commuters.

NJ Transit will raise fares for the first time in nearly a decade starting Monday.

It's a 15 percent rate hike that's set to increase by another 3 percent this time next year.

Along with the raised fares, the flex plan is gone and one-way tickets will now expire after 30 days.

It is less than ideal timing for rate hikes, with the transit system dealing with train troubles and service interruptions the last few weeks.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy convened a meeting with leaders of both NJ Transit and Amtrak back on Thursday.

Leaders from both agencies said they are working together to accelerate the investigation into the recent disruptions and improve reliability between New York and New Jersey.