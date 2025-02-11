Parts of South Jersey could see up to 6 inches of snow

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Communities in South Jersey are getting ready for a half foot of snow or more overnight.

Workers in Millville put plows on the trucks and loaded up the salt ahead of Tuesday night's snowstorm.

"We've been tracking it all week now," said Wayne Gressman, supervisor of streets and roads for the City of Millville. "We've been hoping it wasn't going to hit but unfortunately it's here so we have to do what we have to do,"

Crews will be out overnight clearing the snow, with extra people coming in to help.

"We have other departments throughout the city that help us out with the snow removal. Water department, sewer department," said Gressman.

People stopped by their local hardware store to stock up on supplies like salt and ice melt.

"A lot of the contractors are watching and getting ready to prepare for the storm. A lot of the homeowners come in last minute," said David Reuben of Reuben Hardware in Vineland.

The shore is getting hit too.

"We are on the line for possibly 6-8" and possibly more. We are urging all residents to take this storm seriously," said Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City officials held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon ahead of the storm.

They're asking residents to move their parked cars off of the streets to help out public works teams as they try to clear the snow.

"Please utilize the Wave garage," said Assistant Director of Public Works Ahmid Abdullah Sr. "So that public works can come straight through and clear the roads as soon and as fast as possible."