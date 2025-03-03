It's burned through 293 acres and is 90% contained.

Wildfire threatening 34 structures as fire burns in Hopewell Twp., New Jersey

The state's Forest Fire Service says a wildfire burning around Poor Farm Road in Hopewell Twp., Mercer County, is threatening 34 structures

The state's Forest Fire Service says a wildfire burning around Poor Farm Road in Hopewell Twp., Mercer County, is threatening 34 structures

The state's Forest Fire Service says a wildfire burning around Poor Farm Road in Hopewell Twp., Mercer County, is threatening 34 structures

The state's Forest Fire Service says a wildfire burning around Poor Farm Road in Hopewell Twp., Mercer County, is threatening 34 structures

HOPEWELL TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- A 3rd wildfire in New Jersey is growing.

The state's Forest Fire Service says a wildfire burning around Poor Farm Road in Hopewell Twp., Mercer County, threatens 34 structures. It's burned through 293 acres and is 90% contained.

In Gloucester Township, firefighters extinguished a brush fire that scorched at least 40 acres. The gusty winds spread those flames along Primrose Lane and Erial Road.

Meanwhile, firefighters made progress on a brush fire at Fort Mott State Park in Pennsville, Salem County. The black smoke could be seen billowing from across the river in Delaware on Sunday, where it burned roughly 50 acres.

