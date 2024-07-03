Garden State Parkway backed up for 15 miles after portion buckles in New Jersey

Heaving happens when moisture trapped under asphalt is subjected to extreme temperatures.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey buckled Tuesday night, forcing emergency repairs that led to major delays.

Officials say a "pavement heave" occurred in the southbound lanes in Toms River, causing southbound traffic to be backed up for up to 15 miles in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Officials say the right southbound lane will stay closed until repairs are completed, which they said could take several hours. However, many of the delays appeared to clear up late Tuesday.

