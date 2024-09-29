New memorial in Westville honors fallen Deptford Twp. Police Ofc. Bobby Shisler

A sacred space for family and friends to honor fallen Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler now lies in Westville, New Jersey.

A sacred space for family and friends to honor fallen Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler now lies in Westville, New Jersey.

A sacred space for family and friends to honor fallen Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler now lies in Westville, New Jersey.

A sacred space for family and friends to honor fallen Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler now lies in Westville, New Jersey.

WESTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A sacred space for family and friends to honor fallen Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler now lies in Westville, New Jersey.

"This is literally one of the most beautiful things anyone has done thus far," said Officer Shisler's sister, Ashley.

"Everyone deserves to know how incredible he was," she said as she spoke at the memorial. "We're thankful you're all here to embrace his life with us."

The 27-year-old officer was shot in the line of duty in March 2023 and died from his injuries about two months later.

The Deptford native was a 4-year veteran of the force.

Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler

"Everything we do, every day, we say to ourselves, 'What would Bobby do in this situation?,'" said Deptford Township Police Sgt. Bob Jones. "Bobby was a role model for all of us. He was a young officer, but he was a bright light in a very dark world, and I was very proud to know him."

The 4 Heroes Charity unveiled Bobby's memorial Saturday night, which sits in front of the non-profit's headquarters on Edgewater Avenue in Westville.

More than 100 people were in attendance including family, friends and police officers.

The organization supports first responders including police officers, firefighters and veterans.

"This is to honor Bobby and his memory," said Les Whinna, the organization's chairman. "His brother is here who is still currently a Deptford police officer, and it touches the whole law enforcement community."

Family, friends and fellow members of law enforcement gathered Wednesday to say a final farewell for a fallen New Jersey police officer.

The Shisler family designed the memorial, which is covered with special pictures of Bobby and surrounded by four benches.

"We hope people can come here, sit and reflect and maybe even feel Bobby's spirit because Bobby was a warrior," said Thomas Sullivan, a member of Rolling Badges Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and a family friend.

A brave warrior whose community makes certain Bobby's service and sacrifice were not in vain.

"You all put your lives on hold to ensure Bobby's legacy lives on forever," said Ashley. "For that, we are eternally grateful."

4 Heroes Charity is still collecting donations to pay for the memorial. If you would like to help, visit 4heroescharity.com

They also hold a legacy ride in honor of Officer Shisler. The next event will be in 2025.