How Philadelphia is making safety changes in wake of New Orleans attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With an Eagles game this weekend and several big events coming to Philadelphia in 2025, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says they're already making adjustments in the wake of the deadly New Orleans attack.

"We are sure as hell going to work hard to make this as secure as possible," said Bethel.

With several large-scale events on tap for this year, he's increasing police presence, advancing surveillance and adding more physical barriers throughout the city.

"We were out on the ground Wednesday evaluating, but we also recognize some of the gaps we have to now address as well," Bethel said.

"As we go through traffic design, as we go through building design, as we go through modelings of how we upgrade, we are going to see more of that," he added.

Philadelphia police and the FBI work hand in hand every day on things the public never sees," said J.J. Klaver, a retired special agent with the FBI.

"Philadelphia has a joint terrorist task force in the city. It includes every imaginable federal, state local agency. Philadelphia police has multiple officers and detectives assigned to the JTTF in Philly," Klaver said.

This allows for instant and real-time information and resource-sharing across city, state and federal agencies, like using sanitation trucks as barricades during the Mummers Parade.

In 2026, Philadelphia will celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, the World Cup, the MLB All-Star game, and the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

"We are going to continue to adjust and learn from each other," said Bethel.

The commissioner also says, while it sounds cliche, he wants to remind everyone that if you see something that doesn't feel right, call police.