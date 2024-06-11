New owners re-launch Memories in Margate and honor Geator legacy

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When local entertainment icon Jerry Blavat owned the dance club Memories, fun nights were guaranteed to be a shore thing at his hopping spot on the bay in Margate.

Since his passing, new ownership has brought the club back as Memories in Margate - combining new features with honors to the past.

Teddy Sourias of Craft Concepts Group is no stranger to opening hot spots, as the owner of ten bars in the Philadelphia area, including Tradesman's and Finn McCool's Ale House.

He made sure to incorporate items from 'The Geator with Heater' into the concept.

On display are some of Jerry's vinyls that he would spin over the decades, and even his turntables are there.

Throwbacks are side by side with new elements, like a tiki bar, a video wall, all new lighting and sound systems, and seating for meals from the brand new kitchen.

The bars serve up craft cocktails and beers, and the dancing goes late into the night.

9518 Amherst Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402

609-832-3031

opens at 4:00pm, closed Monday and Tuesday

Craft Concepts Group