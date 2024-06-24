New I-95 sign misspelled near site of Philadelphia bridge collapse in city's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA -- A misspelled sign along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers.

The sign is near Cottman Avenue and State Road in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

PennDOT recently installed the sign at the ramp, which was the site of that major truck fire and I-95 bridge collapse last year.

You can see whoever placed the lettering had an interesting way of spelling the word "central."

People have been buzzing online over the typo, saying things like "Is this near Phildaephia?"

We've been down this road before. Back in 2021, an Action News viewer caught an exit sign along I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware, where of all things, "Delaware" was misspelled.

